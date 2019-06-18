Nancy Louise Smith, 71, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. She was born November 6, 1947 to Edward and Virgie Spencer in Texas City, Texas.
Nancy lived in Hitchcock for over 63 years. She owned her own business, Nancy’s Catering and Nancy’s Gifts and Flowers; she was the Hitchcock Little League Baseball President, Hitchcock Red Raiders Officer, Hitchcock High School Football Booster Club Officer and she was a member of the American Business Women’s Association.
She is preceded in death by her parents, father A.J. “Country” Perry and brother, Charles Spencer. Nancy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Garry L. Smith of Hitchcock, three sons: Craig Smith and wife Shelley, Stephen Smith and wife Amy, and Christopher Smith; sisters, Janet Thompson and husband Gary and Gayle Moore and husband Frank; brothers, Tim Perry and wife Martha and Keith Perry and wife Teresa; five grandchildren, Brent, Erin, Gavin, Gatlin and Ganin.
Nancy’s life was her grandkids and being a Hitchcock Bulldogs Football Fan.
A visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Chad Logan, John Turner, Tony Combs, Carlisle Smith, Johnny Smith, Brent Smith, Gavin Smith, and Joe Allen, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Trochesset, Lee Alexander, James Smith, Gatlin Smith, Chad Allen, Todd Allen and Michael Thompson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hitchcock High School Bulldogs Football Activity Fund.
