LA MARQUE — Robley Cahee, Jr., 75, of La Marque, TX made his life transition on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at HCA Mainland Hospital in Texas City, Texas. He was born on June 19, 1945, to Robley Cahee, Sr. and Lula Gilliams in Galveston, Texas.
He leaves cherished memories with his wife, LaWonna Cahee, children, grandchildren, sister, aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Norris Burkley, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Floral offerings and condolences can be sent to Fields Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550. Please sign the online guest book @ www.fieldsjohnson.comwhere greater information will be available.
