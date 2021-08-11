Jose Tello

ALVIN — Jose Asencion Tello
Jose Asencion Tello, 94, of Alvin was born on August 31, 1926 in Robstown, Texas to Jose and Quadalupe (Boca Negna) Tello, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his residence.
Jose married the love of his life Hortencia (Gallegos).
He worked for Todd Ship Yard for thirty nine years in Galveston as a labor, painter and boilermaker.
He is survived by his children, Noe Tello (Rex Conner) of San Francisco, CA, Maria Rosemary Richardson of Algoa, Joe (Vicki) Vela of Rodondo, CA, Gus (Nancy) Vela of Mirramer, FL, , Robert (Linda) of Millington, TN, Richard Vela of Houston and Rudy Vela of Algoa; grandchildren, Edward A. Morgan Jr. and Justin Joe Richardson; great grandchildren, Maryssa Rose Morgan and Alena Daniel Morgan; great grand-grandchildren, McKenlee Morgan, and numerous nieces (Alicia Flores was more like another daughter) and nephews.
Jose was preceded in death by his wife Hortencia Tello, his parents, Jose and Quadalupe Tello, daughter Carolina "Lina" Perez.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M.at the Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park Chapel and a graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Oak Park Cemetery, in Alvin.
Arrangements by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park, 300 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, Texas 77511 281-331-8217.
