SANTA FE—Rita Lizotte Wilson, 90 years of age, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Tuesday morning August 14, 2018.
She was born January 8, 1928 in Biddeford, Maine the daughter of Camille and Rosilda (Roberge) Lizotte. On January 19, 1946 she married Mack E. Wilson, who she met in Portland, Maine when his ship was docked during WWII. They returned to Texas City, Texas where Mack was from to settle down and raise their family. They were married 72 ½ years. Rita was a hairdresser for many years but in her free time loved traveling everywhere but especially back to her home every summer to see her large family.
Proceeding her were her parents; brother, Reynald Lizotte; sisters, Rachel Morin, Marie Rose Lemieux, Theresa Janelle, Janet Paradis, Dorothy Harrell, Irene Gagne.
She is survived by her husband, Mack; son, Mack, Jr., and wife, Emma; daughter, Elaine Cram and husband, Larry; sister, Gilberte Desmarais; brother, Lionel Lizotte; 6 grandchildren, Jody Berryhill, Jason Wilson, Marcie Laliberte and husband, Norman, Jeremy Wilson and wife, Mandy, Cory and Dustin Wilson; 9 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be arranged at a later date.
