BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA — Barbara (Watson) Grissom Hillery, 86, passed away August 2, 2021 following heart surgery.
Barb was born in Galveston and was the daughter of harbor pilot Ralph Watson and his wife, Elinor, a homemaker. She attended Ball High School, where she was co-editor of the school newspaper, and graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1955. She married her first husband, Dan B. Grissom, one month later.
Their family grew to include twin daughters Lynda and Brenda and son Scott. Life took them to multiple cities in Texas as well as New Jersey and Oklahoma. The last 10 years of their life together were in Granbury, where Dan established a law practice and later served Hood and Erath counties as district attorney and district judge of the 355th District Court. Barb taught school, served on the local school board, played tennis, planted 900 pecan trees, and thoroughly enjoyed driving a tractor to mow their 30-acre pecan orchard. Barb was also an avid bridge player (described as “ruthless” by one opponent). She resided in Granbury until the death of her husband in 1989.
Barb then joined their daughter in Indiana, where her life’s journey took an unexpected turn. In Barb’s own words, “I met a very nice man who I thought would be a great friend. Two years later I married that new best friend!” She and her husband of 26 years, Rex Hillery, shared a love of travel and explored many countries spread across five continents.
Her friends will remember her unfailing positive outlook on life and her ability to learn a stranger’s life story in five minutes (or less). Her grandchildren (who know her as Gigi) will always admire her as their “fashionista,” while neighbors will remember seeing Barb and Rex greet children at the school bus with fresh baked cookies after their first and last days of school.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Walter Rex Hillery; children Lynda (Jerry) Robison of Columbus, IN, Brenda (Jerry) Stern of Bloomington, IN and Scott (Jane) Grissom of Jenison, MI; stepsons James (Valda) Hillery of Indianapolis, IN and Andrew (Arine) Hillery of Bloomington, IN; granddaughters Lauren Stern of Bloomington, IN, Robyn Stern of Vashon Island, WA, Samantha Grissom of West Chester, PA, Alexandre Grissom of Los Angeles, CA, and Danielle Robison of Columbus, IN; and grandsons Kai and Keean Hillery of Bloomington, IN.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dan B. Grissom of Granbury, parents Ralph and Elinor Watson of Galveston, half-brother James B. Choate of Brazil, and aunts Sarah Moss, Lil Eichler and Jeanne Hart, all of Galveston, Isabel Reynolds of Dallas, Miriam Medberry of Texas City, Peggy Hernbrott of Sullivan, and Elizabeth Brambel of Angleton, MO.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Barb at a date to be announced. Her family requests that, in lieu of flowers/donations, people extend her legacy by performing random acts of kindness in her honor.
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com
