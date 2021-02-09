Maria Guadalupe Reyes

GALVESTON — Maria G. Reyes, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born on July 13, 1930 in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes Mexico and raised her children in Ciudad Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She later went on to join her adult children in the United States and came to call Galveston, Texas her home for over forty years. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Queen of Peace church, where you could find her every Friday and Saturday making tortillas for Sundays after mass. Cooking and sharing a meal with her family and friends was one of the things she enjoyed most. She also loved to dance, even after she had to use a walker, that would not stop her from hitting the dancefloor. Most of all she loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom she devoted her life to care for.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Reyes and Amada Ramirez de Reyes, her brothers Juan Manuel Reyes, Juan “Cocol” Reyes, Lorenzo “Lencho” Reyes, Alejandro Reyes, and sisters Maria del Carmen Reyes de Santillan, Juana Reyes de Lujan and Ana Maria “Anita” Reyes de Garcia.
She is survived by her brother, Luis Reyes, and her sisters, Sara Reyes de Perez and Marta Urbina. Her children, son Mario Reyes, spouse Dolores “Lola” Reyes, son J. Pablo Reyes, spouse Teresa Reyes, Hector “Gerardo” Reyes, spouse Blanca Reyes, daughter Sanjuana “Teresa” Alonzo, spouse Hugo Alonzo. Grandchildren Isabel Soria, Erika Reyes, Nelson Reyes, Angela Alonzo, Cristal Alonzo, Gilbert Reyes, Rosalinda Reyes-Fears, Cindy Reyes, Mario Reyes Jr., Ernest Reyes, and Edward Reyes. Great-granddaughter, Ciera De Los Santos, and many more great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 5pm on Thursday, February 11th and the Celebration of Life funeral service will take place on Friday, February 12th at 11am at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. The burial will take place following the funeral with graveside rites at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Fwy, Dickinson, TX 77539.
The family would like to thank her home health nurse Diana Arizmendi from V & R Home Health Care Services, LLC for always going above and beyond in her care.
Serving as active pallbearers are Hector G. Reyes, J. Pablo Reyes, Mario Reyes, Nelson Reyes, Felipe Garcia, and Juan Gerardo Reyes.
