SANTA FE—Mr. Doyle Ernest Copeland passed from this life Monday, September 24, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Doyle was born December 26, 1924 in Gouldbusk, TX. He loved Texas, but more importantly he loved his country. Drafted before he could even finish high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After his honorable discharge he graduated high school, began his 50-year career with Monsanto as a pipefitter and, in 1949, helped to establish the Pipe Fitters Local Union #211. He was a hard and diligent worker, but he knew how to let loose. He loved to dance and listen to country music. He also enjoyed spending time at the VFW Post 5237 where he was a long-time member. Doyle was an amazing wood worker who was always crafting special gifts for his family and friends to cherish. His love and friendship will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jedi Ernest and Eura (Alfred) Copeland and daughters, Kathy Hawk and Linda Wills.
Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Jennifer Copeland; son, Captain Justin D. Copeland and wife, Mona; daughter, Keri Cole and husband, Robert; stepson, Joshua Hand; brother, Ray Copeland; sister, Hazel Buehler and husband, John; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 2, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Garber officiating. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
