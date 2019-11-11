Knust
Funeral Mass for John Knust, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th Street under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Bills
Visitation services for Brad Bills will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Odom
Services for Lawrence Odom will be held today at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.
