Knust

Funeral Mass for John Knust, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th Street under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Bills

Visitation services for Brad Bills will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

Odom

Services for Lawrence Odom will be held today at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription