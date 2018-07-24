Altamirano

Rite of Christian burial services for Aida Altamirano will be held today at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.

Radler

Visitation services for Johnie Radler will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Rosales

Funeral service for Tomas Rosales will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of New Life Fellowship Church, burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Carpenter

Funeral service for Rheta Carpenter will be held today at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6.

Flores

Graveside service for SMSgt. Robert Flores will be held today at 10:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Schertz Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription