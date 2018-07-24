Altamirano
Rite of Christian burial services for Aida Altamirano will be held today at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Radler
Visitation services for Johnie Radler will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Rosales
Funeral service for Tomas Rosales will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of New Life Fellowship Church, burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Carpenter
Funeral service for Rheta Carpenter will be held today at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6.
Flores
Graveside service for SMSgt. Robert Flores will be held today at 10:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Schertz Funeral Home.
