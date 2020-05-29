On Monday, May 25, 2020, LaDonna Drake Reazin, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother we to be with our Lord at age 81. LaDonna was born in October 7, 1938 to Arthur Drake and Iva Pinnola in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She married the love of her life, C.A. Reazin in 1972 and enjoyed that marriage unitl C.A.'s passing in 2011. LaDonna was an active member and volunteer in New Hope Church, an active member of the Christian Motorcyle Association for 35 years with husband, C.A. LaDonna and C.A. enjoyed traveling all over the country with the ministry on their motorcyle and visiting family.
LaDonna is preceded in death by her husband, C.A.; her father, Arthur Drake; mother, Iva Pinnola; step father, Leon Pinnola; and sister, Corrine Rainer. She is survived by her son, Evert "Bert" (Lorrie) Ketchersid; sister, Deanna (Jerry) Vassallo; brother, Ronnie Pinnola; grandchildren, Bryant (Brandy) Ketchersid, Jerrod (Kellie) Ketchersid, and Chelsie (Terrance Hill) Ketchersid; five great-grandchildren; nieces, Sherry Kaspar, Lisa Vassallo, Kristi Castillo; nephews, Dan Rainer, and Michael Vassallo; serveral great nieces and nephews. LaDonna will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her.
A graveside service will be held in Texas City, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer Association at ALZ.org or by mail to: 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.