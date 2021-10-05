SANTA FE — Philip Ray Morrison (age 42), of Santa Fe, Texas, beloved husband and best friend of Laura Cambiano Morrison for 12 years, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with Covid, surrounded by his family on October 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edgar Ernest Best, grandparents, Ray and Betty Morrison, uncles Joe Morrison, Pat Morrison, and Steven Morrison, and cousin, J W Morrison.
Philip was born in Pasadena, Texas, on February 11, 1979, to his parents, Ray and Tina Morrison. He grew up in Deer Park and graduated from LaPorte High School. After high school, he received his welding certification from San Jacinto College and was employed by Doosan for the past 13 years. A resident of Santa Fe, Texas for the past 12 years, Philip was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, Texas.
Above all else, Philip enjoyed his life with his wife and two young daughters. They were the light of his life. Philip particularly enjoyed watching his daughters play softball, spending many hours taking them to practices and tournaments. With his love of football, he was an avid fan of the Texas A&M Aggies and the Houston Texans. Playing Fantasy Football with his work family was another of his pastimes. Philip never met a stranger and was always smiling.
Philip is survived by his loving wife, Laura Cambiano Morrison, his two beautiful daughters, Alexis Taylor (10) and Makenzie Nicole (7). He is also survived by his parents, Ray and Tina Morrison; sister, Rebecca Smith (Dean); father and mother-in law, John and Mary Cambiano; brother-in-law Nick Cambiano (Terry); nieces KyLeigh and Preslee Cambiano, and Ryann Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Casket bearers will be Nick Cambiano, Dean Smith, Sony Garcia, Josh Maples, Bryan White, and Josh Gallien. Honorary casket bearers are Greg Ploss, Brandon Smith, Rudy Aguilar, Cody West, Wesley Wiseman, and Jeremy Washko.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a rosary to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas. The funeral mass will be at 11:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father David Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or a charitable organization of your choice.
We want to especially thank the doctors and nurses at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston for their hard work, compassion and dedication to Philip’s care. We also need to thank the many friends and family who have been so caring to our family over these difficult weeks.
