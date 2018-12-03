Joan Catherine Peres, born March 22, 1932, loving mother, daughter and friend, went to be with the Lord November 30, 2018. She was surrounded by her children at Regency Village in Webster, Texas.
She is preceded in passing to Paradise by her loving husband of 67 years, Bobby Peres. Their love began in Port of Spain, Trinidad, West Indies their birthplace, where she held an important position with the American Embassy.
Joan and Bobby moved to the United States with their two daughters in August of 1967 to give them a better future. She was a great mother and instilled in her children, love, forgiveness and a giving heart. She loved to cook and enjoyed making her famous "Peppa Sauce" that she generously shared with many. Together she and Bobby shared many great and fun times with family and friends. Every party with Joan and Bobby included calypso music and dance. Many will attest that Joan's expertise, strategy and sharp mind in the game of bridge.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Rosanne and Bob Brautovich, Suzanne and Ken Banks; her son Christopher Peres; her grandchildren, Joshua Banks, Lexi Brautovich, Jason and Sarah Husbands and her great grandchildren, Madison, Logan and Gabriel Husbands.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 5, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City.
