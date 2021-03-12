Betty Lou Hunter

HITCHCOCK — Betty Lou was born to Lillie and Howard Dickinson in Madisonville, Texas December 30, 1934. She married Robert L. Hunter, almost 68 years ago. She was a resident of Hitchcock, Texas for 35 years. Betty Lou entered eternal rest on March 2, 2021 in Pearland, Texas.
Betty worked at Kroger in Texas City and retired after 30 years. She enjoyed traveling the world with Robert and loved to spend time in their motor home on the beach and going fishing. She could strike up a conversation with just about anybody. "Gift of Gab".
She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard G. Dickinson and Lillie Belle Rivers Dickinson; daughter, Robin Messina; brothers, Calvin H. Dickinson and Hobart W. Dickinson, Jr; sisters, Elouise Clemmer and Ellen Ruth Carlson Lee.
Betty Lou is survived by her husband, Robert L. Hunter; daughter, Dana Wright and husband Jack, daughter, Margo Crenshaw and husband Kent; 4 grandchildren, Tanya, Zach, Hunter and Blake; 5 great grandchildren, Madeline, Jake, Layton, Cayden, and Cayde along with numerous relatives and friends.
In consideration of the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held a future time and date with the location to be determined.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Staff at the Harbour Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Hitchcock Public Library.
