SANTA FE—Mr. Alan K. Spriggs passed from this life Friday afternoon, September 13, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Alan was born January 7, 1948 in Pasadena to Owen and Bonnie (Howard) Spriggs. After graduating high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Debbie in 1968. In 1969, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. Upon his honorable discharge, he discovered his love for training and owning horses but made his living as a production supervisor for OxyVinyls for 31 years before retiring. During his career, he also traveled to various countries for chemical plant startup support. He was a former member of the Free Masons and was an active member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Alan loved to travel and woodwork, but nothing made him happier than being “Papaw.” He was a wonderful grandfather who always made it to all of his grandchildren’s activities, baseball games, and events. Alan will be greatly missed but we know we will see him again one day.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Little.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Debbie Spriggs; son, Kenny Spriggs and wife Tracie; daughter, Kelly Spriggs; grandchildren, Dalton, Landon, Abigail, Ella; The families of: McIntyre, Harberson, Livingston, Little and many cousins; Lifetime friends: Skip Morse, Frank Manahan, Earl Potter, Ken Ryan, Rick Parmer, and Bruce Frenzel.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX 77510, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chance Gardner officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Alan’s name to Backpack Buddy, P.O. Box 384, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
