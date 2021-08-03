GALVESTON, TX — Thomas Albert Crum, 74, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on August 1, 2021 at his home in Galveston. Thomas was born on September 10, 1946 in Dunbar, West Virginia to loving parents Berg Trenton Crum and Vada Mae (Currie) Crum.
Tom was the former Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive — Middle East Region for Halliburton’s KBR Government Business Unit. Tom‘s U.S. Government Contract work began with the US State Department, building an Embassy in Muscat, Oman, remodeled the Embassy in Rabat, Morocco and re-built the Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia. He then led the building of The Great Manmade River Project in Libya. He went on to support US troops and other forces through Log Cap and the United Nations, and USAID projects in every event the US Government participated in including Somalia, Bosnia, Haiti, Macedonia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq and Cuba. His humanitarian efforts during the Bosnian event brought the Bosnians and the Serbians together for the better, repairing a train bridge which was blown up during the war. Tom also repaired a Sava River levee protecting a small village and beating the rainy season by two days. He is recognized as saving the lives and homes of those who would have surely been washed away. He has been recognized by a former Senator as one that made Bill Clinton’s infamous Dayton Accord work. After retiring from KBR, Tom went into private business, adding alternative and renewable energy to his resume, supplying staff to windfarm projects across the USA, including Kansas, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Texas.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Harold Crum. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lynn O’Neal Crum, daughters Stephanie Biscamp and Alicia Maldonado and husband Michael, sons Brent Crum and Robert McNamara and wife Siriluck, nephews Trent Crum and Chris Crum, grandchildren Zach McNamara, Leaha Socias and husband Tony, Macy Franzese and husband Bryan, Julia Jackson, Gage McNamara, Jordan Alicia McNamara, Hannah Maldonado, and Jackie Maldonado, great-grandchildren Luke Franzese, Brody Franzese, Myla Garza, Anthony Socias IV, and Landon Socias, and many more relatives and close friends.
A visitation will be held for Tom on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A funeral service will take place Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM also at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Robert McNamara, Michael Maldonado, Zach McNamara, Bryan Franzese, Gage McNamara, Joe King, Tony Hascott, Kent Stapleton, John Paul Faour, and Jimbo Velasquez.
