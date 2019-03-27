Robert L. Rodriguez
GALVESTON—Robert L. Rodriguez, 72, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Louis Vincent Ciaccio, Sr.
GALVESTON—Louis Vincent Ciaccio, Sr., age 97, of Galveston passed away Monday March 25, 2019 at the Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Ernest F. Salters
GALVESTON—Ernest F. Salters, 63, departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
