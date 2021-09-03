LEAGUE CITY — Douglas Eugene Schultz, 55, of League City, TX passed away on August 26, 2021 at his home. Doug was born on October 7, 1965 to loving parents Clarence Schultz and Judy (Barrett) Peeples in Pasadena, TX. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was raised in Friendswood, TX and graduated from Friendswood HS, class of 1984 and earned a degree in Finance from UofH in 1992. Doug worked at NASA for 24 years in the SAIL Testing Lab.
Doug is survived by his parents Clarence and Judy, sister Tammy Schultz, brother Greg Schultz, nephew Joshua Schultz and close family friend Sandy Simmons.
In keeping with Doug’s wishes funeral services will be private for family members only. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.