Jeff’s family invites you to join them in celebrating his life beginning with a visitation at 9AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 9th at Progressive Baptist Church (5820 Hwy 1765, Texas City with Pastor Jonathan Steele, Sr. officiating.
He is survived by his mother, sons, sisters, a brother, grandfather, aunts, a uncle, numerous nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
COVID-19 guideline of masks and social distance is mandatory.
You may share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
