Joann Ristau Calhoun, 84, a long-time resident of Texas City, Texas passed away on September 28, 2019 in Galveston, TX. She was born on October 1, 1934 in Grygla, Minnesota to parents, Hazel and Harry Ristau.
Joann is a 1947 Texas City Explosion survivor and 1952 Graduate of Texas City High School. She was employed by Mabry, Herbeck, and Roberts for 25 years and is a lifelong member of Memorial Lutheran Church.
Joann is predeceased by spouse, G.W. Calhoun and brother, Arden Ristau.
She is survived by daughter, Tammy Hazzard (Ronnie); grandchildren, Amanda Johnson (B.J.) and Traci Maruri (Chris); great-grandchildren, Claire Joanna and Mallory Johnson, Cooper and Reese Maruri and extended family, Bill and Willie Mae Hazzard, and Ruby Tibbs.
Acting as Pallbearers are Ronnie Hazzard, B.J. Johnson, Chris and Cooper Maruri, Marc Hazzard, Randy Burkett and Dickey Campbell.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 10-11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services to follow at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591 with Pastor Dennis Johns as officiant. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association and Memorial Lutheran Church of Texas City.
Special thanks to Dr. Daniel Piazza for his loving care of our mom/grandmother.
