Doris Elizabeth “Betty” Rowell De La Cerda, 70, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 — 6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Monday, August 20, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Betty was born May 14, 1948 in Galveston to Buford Rowell, a Mason, and Doris (Herrington) Rowell. She grew up in Galveston, Texas and was a Tornette at Ball High where she graduated in 1966. She met her husband while working at Wrights Drug Store. She caught his eye in Tornette’s with her red short shorts. After a few years of him pursuing her she finally agreed to marry him March 12, 1971. They were together for almost 50 years. She worked at El Mina Shrine Temple in Galveston and later became a Realtor. She enjoyed sewing costumes for her daughter and volunteering her skills as a writer for a wild life cat refuge in Kirby, Texas. She loved to feed the baby tigers and other wild life. She was instrumental in coordinating her high school reunions with her childhood friend Janis Kimling and reunion committee. Her daughter Rochelle, says she had an annoying talent for getting her to reveal secrets children usually try to keep to themselves. When her husband retired they took several exciting trips with the grandkids. Their first trip was to Disney World. Frank told her he was going to take the grandkids, but Betty said, “Not without me you’re not. I want to enjoy Disney with the grandkids!” Frank enjoyed seeking responses like this. This was the beginning of many future trips which Frank, Rochelle, Dave and the grandkids are very grateful for.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Betty is survived by her husband, Frank De La Cerda; daughter, Rochelle Seiler and three grandchildren, Shaun, Ryan and Rebecca.
Pallbearers are Dave and Shaun Seiler, David Smith, Lorenzo De La Cerda, Roy Moore Jr., Steve Pennington.
A special thank you to Gloria De La Cerda for all love, support and help she provided.
