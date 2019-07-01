Crook
Funeral services for William Crook, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in League City, 1645 E. Main Street.
Catching
Funeral services for John Catching, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, 401 Texas Ave. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Legate
Celebration of life services for Paul Legate will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.