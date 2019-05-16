Elizabeth “Beth” Marie Archer-Adkison; was taken home in the arms of angels on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 78.
Beth’s earthly adventure began on June 10, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas. Beth grew up in Gadsden, Alabama where she met her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Thomas Adkison. After marriage, Beth and Kenneth started their family in Galveston, Texas where Beth was a graduate of Galveston College.
Beth had a passion for advocating for and helping others. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross after severe fires and natural disasters on Galveston Island. Beth began her career assisting families of young children with the Galveston County Community Action Council. Later in her career, she was an employee at The State of Texas Department of Health & Human Services where she served as a social worker and later retired.
As a loving wife, mother, and her favorite title: “Nana”, Beth had many creative talents that she shared with her family. These talents spanned from sewing her children’s clothes to woodworking toys for her grandchildren.
Feeling most at home in nature, Beth was a natural outdoors-woman. She was an avid fisherman but, also enjoyed bow hunting, scuba diving and deer hunting with her husband.
Greeting her at the gates of heaven, were her parents, Thomas H. & Mary Grimm Archer.
Beth’s naturally spunky, loving spirit lives on through the hearts of her husband, Kenneth; daughters: Mary Beth Adkison, Terese Adkison Butler and Kathy Marie Adkison; as well as her sisters, Tommie Mallini (Pat), Donna Brown, and her beautiful grandchildren: Brian Adkison, Jordan Butler (Eva), Ross Butler, Kyle Butler, Haley Herrin and Davy Herrin.
Beth’s family has planned a private ceremony on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at one of her favorite “secret spots” for fishing on Galveston Island.
In honor of Beth’s passion for island fishing, donations can be made by mail to Coastal Conservation Association Texas, 6916 Portwest Dr. suite 100, Houston, TX 77024, or phone by calling: Liz Bosmans @ CCA TX office at 281-953-6606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.