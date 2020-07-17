3/15/1928-7/13/2020

Lee Ann Wilson (née Fuqua) died in Friendswood, TX on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Lee was born March 15,1928 to Samuel F. and Bertha Dooley Fuqua in Peru, IN. She married Lewis E. Wilson in September 1950.

Please visit forestparkeast-fhc.com for full obituary.

