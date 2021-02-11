TEXAS CITY —
Joseph Paul Blackburn, 32, of Texas City, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021. He was born March 8, 1988 in Galveston, Texas. He is survived by mother, Cathy Blackburn and stepfather, Richard Roach; father, Paul Blackburn; and children: Gavin and Addilynn Blackburn. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
