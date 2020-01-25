Edward Charles Rodriguez, age 61, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was born in Galveston, Texas on November 19, 1958. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School, where he made lifelong friends. He joined the Boy Scouts and was a proud member of Troop 169. “Edrod”, as he was known to many of his schoolmates was a proud member of O’Connell class of 1977, playing football and tennis. Edward would continue his education at the University of Houston.
During his life Eddie enjoyed working for the City of Galveston, The Corps of Engineers, Auto Zone and as a school crossing guard for the G.I.S.D. Edward faced many health issues throughout his life which included a bout with cancer. Eddie, being the eldest sibling always cared for his younger sister and three brothers, until his health issues resulted in him relying on their strength. As an adult Edward continued his association with the Boy Scouts and sharing the camping trips to his beloved Camp Karankawa. He also enjoyed his association with Holy Family Catholic Parish Men’s Club and the Knights of Columbus. Edward never met a stranger and was always helping anyone he met. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Frances Rodriguez; sister, Caroline Rodriguez; and brother, Michael Rodriguez.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert Rodriguez and Ronald Rodriguez; nieces and nephews, Amber Rodriguez, Ronald Rodriguez, Jr., Chelsea Roach, Michael Rodriguez, Jr., Steven Rodriguez and Christopher Rodriguez; several great-nieces, great nephews and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the O’Connell class of ’77, special friend, Connie and all other family members and friends for all of their help during this difficult time.
