PORTER—
Mrs. Neva Dell Herzog passed from this life Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, in Porter.
Born October 27, 1927 in Denison, Texas, Mrs. Herzog had been a resident of Porter for 1 year, previously of Santa Fe and Texas City. Neva enjoyed cooking and the holidays, but nothing gave her more joy than her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvie Roscoe and Ethel Beula (Robbins) Rushing; brothers, J. W. Rushing, Bud Rushing, Ronald Rushing, Jerry Rushing.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 71 years, Fred Herzog; sons, Rick Herzog and wife, Tina of Santa Fe, Curt Herzog and wife, Sharon of El Lago, Eric Herzog and wife, Toby of Alvin; daughter, Sherry Verret and husband, Drew of Kingwood; brother, Souverne Rushing and wife, Audrey of La Marque; grandchildren, Chris Verret and wife, Jessica, Justin Verret, Emily Braziel and husband, David, Ricky Herzog, Ahanna Redwine and husband, Tobin, Eric Herzog and wife, Heather, Amanda Pearson and husband, Jasper; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Catherine, Alexis, Luke, Jane, Alice, Everett, Thomas, Eli, Owen, Justin, Baby Pearson; her Shih Tzu, Suzy; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with Mr. Tobin Redwine officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Braziel, Eric Herzog, Rick Herzog, Jasper Pearson, Chris Verret and Justin Verret.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Vera’s name to Alzheimer’s Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10001. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.