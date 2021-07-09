LA MARQUE — Kenneth Tryon (Kenny) Generous 70, passed peacefully at his home on 06/15/21. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut and was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Generous Sr. and Teresa Trapana.
Kenny is survived by his significant other, Lynne Moyer, daughter Ruthetta Generous, grandchildren Cristina Bradham, Justin Hawk, Mya Breaux, four greatgrandchildren and favorite nephews, Cedric and June Littles.
Although Kenny did some fishing and shrimping, he was a roofer by trade -- described by one friend as being so good at it that he was probably "roofing in the sky now". He had a very strong work ethic and would tackle almost any kind of construction job.
His greatest joy, however, was hanging out with his buddies, drinking beer, gambling and sharing stories. As his name implied, he was a very "Generous" man and loved by all who were close to him.
Kenny was a proud Vietnam vet, having served four years in the Marines and four years in the Navy from 1964 until 1974. In keeping with this, his remains will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.