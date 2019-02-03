Charles ‘Tracy’ Jones
GALVESTON—Mr. Charles ‘Tracy’ Jones, of Galveston, Texas died peacefully on January 26, 2019 in Galveston at the age of 77. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Erma Jean Young
DICKINSON—Erma Jean Young, 92, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.