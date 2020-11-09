PORT BOLIVAR —Dale D. “D.D.” Sievers, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1935 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Galveston Ball High School, and then met the love of his life, Gloria Sievers. He worked for several companies in the oilfield industry. Later in life, he went to work for the Galveston County Road and Bridges and retired from there in 2000. He loved to fish with Gloria at his side. He was an avid Houston Astros and Miami Dolphins fan.
His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson Chance Sievers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gloria Sievers; 4 children, Donna Werner-Wichkoski and husband Billie, Brenda Scogin and fiancé Mike Warfield, Dennis Sievers and Dale Sievers, Jr. and Jamie Schleichardt; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother George Sievers; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon at the First Baptist Church of Port Bolivar, 523 Nelson Avenue. A graveside service will follow at the Port Bolivar Cemetery, with Pastor Dennis Allen officiating.
Pallbearers will be Lyle Bouse, Jr., Trey Werner, Keith Bouse, Travis Sievers, Holden Sievers and Clint O’Neal.
