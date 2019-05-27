Mary V. Arredondo, 103, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Texas City. Mary was born September 1, 1915, in Yoakum, Texas, to Augustus and Albina Valegura. Mary was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in Galveston.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband: Irineo Arredondo; three sons: Mack Arredondo, Robert Arredondo, and Eddie Arredondo: two grandsons: Brandon Arredondo and Anthony Arredondo. She is survived by two granddaughters: Rikki Jaramillo (Edward) and Carolina Lype (Jon); three grandsons: Joseph Arredondo (Crystal) and Casey Arredondo (Amber) and Jerry Arredondo; seven great grandchildren: Justin, Erin, Edward, Jordan, Jon, Dalila, Jaxon; five great-great grandchildren: Brendan, Alina, Lee, Eli, and Sonny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:00am Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Services follow at 10:00am Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will include Joseph Arredondo, Justin Brown, Edward Jaramillo, Jordan Jaramillo, Casey Arredondo, Brendan Perales.
