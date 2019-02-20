Marlboro lost a loyal customer when Robert Wayne Loveless Jr., 34, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday February 12, 2019 in Alvin. First born child to Robert and Raylin on July 5, 1984 in Galveston Texas.
Wayne as we knew him, was a perfectionist, which explains why he flourished as a machinist for over a decade. Building muscle cars, listening to music and playing video games were his favorite pastimes out of many. He especially loved his dog Hemi and his Camaros. There was a big heart embedded in this man and you could feel it when he spoke. The purest heart I've ever met. The abundance of funny jokes and unconditional love he had will be missed tremendously.
He is survived by father Robert, mother Raylin, brother Mitchel, sister Meagan, grandmother Liane, brother-in-law Mikey, nephews Lucas and Corbin, niece Emma, aunt Nita, LeaAnn, Sharon, Ellen, uncle Joe, Tommy, David, Ralph. Cousins Michael, Dwayne, Douglas, Hunter, Jimmy, Shane, Josh, Lisa, Lauren, Kristen, Jessica, Reba many more family members, friends and much beloved coworkers.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a chapel service to begin at 5:00 p.m. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
