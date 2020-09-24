GALVESTON—
Georgia Bell Jones, 88, departed this life on September 13, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center.
A native of Birmingham, AL, she was a longtime resident of Galveston. She was a musician for the 1960 Movement Choir in Birmingham under the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and was also a longtime musician and member of St. John Baptist Church in Galveston.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Lillie Davis, Alma Parsons, and Sharon Jones; grandsons, Oliver and Darnell (Amaris), granddaughters, Andrea , Jennifer (Austin), Jessica (Elliott); great granddaughters, Brianna , Kyianna, Castyana, Kalynn and Juleesah ; great grandsons, Elijah, Micah, Derrick, Daren and Jamison: sister, Jacqueline Wiggins (Richard) ; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 26th, from 10—11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 AM at Lakeview Cemetery with Rev. Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing are required.
Read her complete obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
