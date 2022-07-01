SAN ANTONIO, TX — Lena M. Boutelle, 72 years young, entered the loving arms of our Lord on June 8, 2022 at her home in San Antonio, Texas after succumbing to cancer. She was born on March 5, 1950 in Galveston, Texas as the eldest daughter of Jimmie Foy, Sr. and Frances (Gutierrez) Polkinghorne.
Lena graduated from La Marque High School, class of 1968. Following graduation, Lena attended business school in Houston, Texas. She worked for many years at American National Insurance Company in Galveston before moving to San Antonio, Texas. She worked at USF&G and finally worked until retirement as a US Army Federal Civilian Employee at Fort Sam Houston. Lena married Earl H. Boutelle, Sr. in San Antonio and celebrated 40 years of marriage in May 2022. Lena enjoyed spending her time collecting Hard Rock Collector Pins and was a Hard Rock Café Pin Master. She enjoyed collecting Beanie Babies, playing bingo, and going to the movie theater to watch the latest releases. She also loved traveling with her family. Lena would travel to many Grand Openings of Hard Rock Cafes to connect with other pin collectors which led to lifelong friendships around the world.
Lena will reunite in Heaven with her fathers Jimmie Foy, Sr. and Joseph Aiken Polkinghorne. Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband Earl H. Boutelle, Sr.; mother Frances (Gutierrez) Polkinghorne; daughters Valerie (Bolin) Wright and Eileen (Boutelle) Taylor, son Earl Boutelle, Jr.; grandchildren Kendall Wright, Kaitlyn Schorr, Jeffrey Schorr, Heather Mowery; sister Betty (Foy) McDaniel and her husband Steve, sister Laura Kay Polkinghorne, brother Jimmie Foy, Jr.; many nieces and nephews.
The Boutelle family will be receiving friends and family on July 18, 2022 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209) for a graveside service starting at 9:45 AM. A celebration of Lena's life will be on July 19, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio.
