GALVESTON — Mario Julio Concha Zuñiga went to be with the Lord on 21-January-2021 in Houston, Texas, after bravely fighting COVID-19.
Mario was born on 7-September-1945 in Barranquilla, Colombia to José Vicente Concha Venegas and Carmen Elena Zuñiga de Concha, the eldest of five children. Mario came to Texas at the age of 19 to study chemical engineering at the University of Texas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He went on to earn his master’s degree from Texas A&M, and proudly became a US citizen in 1977. He spent his long career as an engineer at Dow Chemical in Lake Jackson, designing plants and leading processes in Texas, Colombia, Europe, and elsewhere. He was an avid reader. Mario spent his early retirement years in Galveston with his wife Sharon as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a docent for the Galveston Opera House, and a member of the Galveston Moody Memorial church choir. He especially enjoyed living near and walking on the beach, first in Surfside and then in Galveston.
Mario was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and his loving wife Sharon. He is survived by his four children, six grandchildren, one great grandson, one brother, two sisters, and his treasured extended family in Colombia and all over the world. He will be missed. Family and friends will celebrate his life with an online memorial service on Saturday 6-February-2021 at 11:00 am CST. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels would be appreciated (www.gimow.org).
