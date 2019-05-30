Freddy Wade Van Ness, 62, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Monday May 20, 2019.
He was born on August 31st 1956 in Niceville, Florida, grew up in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. Freddy was a kind hearted man and would take the shirt off his back to give to someone else in need. He was a hard worker all of his life even until the day he died. When Freddy wasn’t working, he was spending time with his grandkids, playing marbles with family, or sitting out on the water fishing, which relaxed him more than anything.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Susan; and children, Jessica Smith (Cletus), Causha McLamb (Floyd), and Royce Van Ness; and the joy of his life his grandkids, Camron, Damian, Jonathan, Alexander, Michael and Dylan. He also leaves behind his mother, Peggy Van Ness; brothers, Roger (Sherry), Steven (Kimberly); and sister’s, Teresa (Buddy), Donna (Charlie), and Sharon. Also numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his father, Royce Van Ness; brother-in-law, Dale Kershaw; his dog, Desiree and many other family members.
In celebration of Freddy’s life, the family will be holding a memorial service for him at Church of the Living God in Galveston on June 4th at 6:00 p.m. The memorial service’s attire will be casual, jeans and t-shirts are what Freddy would have wanted. Address for Church of the Living God, 3315 7 Mile Rd, Galveston, TX 77554. The family would like to thank everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers.
