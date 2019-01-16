Dolores Jean Walker Cavil was born in Wharton, TX to Hubert and Elnora Robertson Walker. She was nurtured in a loving home with her parents and five younger siblings in Kendleton, TX.
In the fourth grade, she moved to Conroe, TX to live with her uncle and aunt, Robert and Algeno Robertson McPherson. On May 25, 1968, Dolores married the love of her life, Ben L. Cavil, Jr. in Conroe, TX and to this union two sons were born: Ben Anthony and Brian. Dolores worked as a Social Work Assistant at the University of Texas Medical Branch (1967-72) and a School Social Worker in the LMISD (1973). She taught third grade for fourteen years at Burnet Elementary School in Galveston ISD, sixth grade Language Arts for three years at La Marque Middle School and ultimately eleven years as the librarian of the La Marque Middle School. She retired from LMISD in 2001 after twenty-eight years of service.
With a true dedication to service, Dolores was a Golden Life Member of the La Marque Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (chapter president from 1997-1999 and 2003-2005). Further community and public service included, LACE Foundation, Texas City Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, volunteer for the Texas City Crisis Pregnancy Center, Mainland Retired Teachers Association and a variety of volunteer projects in LMISD.
Dolores leaves to honor and cherish her memory, her husband of fifty years Ben L. Cavil, Jr.; sons, Ben Anthony (Nyesha) and Brian Cavil; grandchildren and the joy of her life Cydney, Siani, Hannah, Haley and Hayden Cavil, great-grandchildren Camden and Cayden Rideaux; step-daughter Tanya Martin (Ronnie); brothers, Hubert Walker, Jr. (Marie), Van Walker (Linda); sister Jeanette Walker Benson (Lester); brothers and sisters-in-love, William C. and Brenda Cavil, RL and Clarice Jackson; great aunts Alma L. Robertson Gordon, Virgie Dawkins and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as a multitude dear sorors and loving friends.
A Public Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. The “Celebration of Life” Service will follow immediately at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019. All Services will take place at Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563. Burial will be at Forest Park East Cemetery Webster, TX. Services provided under the direction of Dorthea Jones and the Staff of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591, www.carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.