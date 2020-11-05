GALVESTON —
Jessie Mae Crump, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at home with family by her side. She was born on March 30, 1934 in Natchez, Mississippi to Rayfield Baker and Evadne Davis.
Jessie resided in Natchez until 1966 when she relocated to Galveston, Texas and was united in marriage to Allen Crump. Their union was blessed with 5 children. Jessie loved her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews unconditionally and they in turn, returned the love to her. She was always a kind, compassionate, and nurturing person who gave good counsel to those she loved. Jessie enjoyed spending time with family and cooking up delicious meals. She was always smiling and enjoyed being the life of the party and knew how to cut a rug.
She accepted Jesus as her Lord and personal savior at a very young age. Her spiritual walk included Greater Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, East Park Baptist Church & St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Allen Crump, her sister, Rosa Bell Bates, and her brother Isaiah Vanderbilt Baker.
Many years of treasured memories will forever linger in the hearts of her children: Danny (Carolyn) Baker, Jimmy Baker, Almeda Crump, Terry Crump and Phoebe Crump; a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren who will always cherish her memory; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services are 2:00pm Saturday November 7, 2020 at St. John’s Baptist Church, Reverend Louis Simpson officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm.
