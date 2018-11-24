James (Jim) M. Watson, loving husband and father, passed away on November 7, 2018, after a brief illness. Born February 8, 1936, in Memphis, TX, Jim moved with his parents to Lubbock in 1942. He attended Lubbock HS then Texas Technological College (Texas Tech), graduating with a BBA in Finance in 1958. While serving a 2-year stint in the USAF at Shaw AFB near Sumter, SC, he met and married Sara Elizabeth Wimberly in 1960.
In 1961, Jim took his bride and young son back to Lubbock where he opened a successful company providing insurance services. In 1971, Jim moved his family to Austin where he had accepted a position with the State’s General Land Office. In Austin, he introduced his family to evenings and weekends boating and skiing the highland lakes, primarily Lake Travis and enjoying the burgeoning live music scene.
In 1984, with his children in college, he and Sara moved to Huntsville, TX, where he completed his career in state government with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as Director of Finance in 1994. He then worked for UTMB in Galveston where he and Sara enjoyed living near the Gulf until his retirement in 1998 when they moved back to the hill country of Medina, TX, in Bandera County. After Sara passed away in 2010, Jim moved back to Austin in 2014 where he lived near his youngest son, Sam, and his family until his death.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, parents Jeff P and Elizabeth Kennard Watson, and three sisters Geraldine, Jeanette, and Rosalyn.
James is survived by his first son Jeff Watson spouse Snow and their children Samuel Christian and Sara Jane from Placitas NM, son Sam, spouse Shannon and their children Kaylea Erin and Jami Leigh, nephew, Steve Keeton of Big Spring, TX, and cousin Karen Kennard Gordon of Weimer, TX.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 15, 2018 at ACTS Church Lakeway, 1304 Ranch Road 620 N., Austin, TX 78734.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Medina Community Library http://www.medinacommunitylibrary.us/.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis (512) 263-1511. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.