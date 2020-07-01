Reverend Dr. Michael R. Deaton
Reverend Dr. Michael R. Deaton, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 In Webster, TX. Arrangements are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Eddie Joseph Filer
TEXAS CITY—Eddie Joseph Filer, 82, departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020, at The Resort of Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Jeffery Wayne Johnson
GALVESTON—Jeffery Wayne Johnson, 59, departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Norma Jean LaPorte
Norma Jean LaPorte, 83, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Clinton Arthur Waddell
Clinton Arthur Waddell, 68, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
