Dr. Mary M. Smith was the first of two children born to David and Verlene Buckingham on April 2, 1944.
She transitioned from this life February, 3, 2020.
Mary was a member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. She graduated from La Marque High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1962. She continued her education at Prairie View A&M University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and The Links, Inc. She received her Master’s and Doctoral degrees from the University of Houston. She moved to Detroit, MI and was a Nursing Professor at Wayne State University School of Medicine. She was also an Entrepreneur and became famous for her Columbus Pie Store.
She leaves to cherish her memories: sister, Bobbie Jo Webb; nephews, Richmond (Chandra) Webb, James (La Dorothy) Webb and Joseph Webb, and their children; Aunt Gloria (Aubron) Brown, and a host of relatives, friends and a loving church family.
Dr. Smith will lie in Repose in the Chapel of Mainland Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
A Public Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by
A Service to Celebrate Her Life at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be held at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church 6333 Hwy Hitchcock, TX 77563. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery Hitchcock, TX. Pastor Jerry B Lee will officiate the Services. Memorials may be sent to Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
