April10, 1934 – October 5, 2018
On April 10, 1934 in Aransas Pass, Texas Captain Earl Clinton (Tom) and Rubye Estelle Goodwin welcomed their oldest son, Earl Clinton Goodwin Jr., to the world. Not long after his birth the family moved to Galveston, Texas. Earl loved growing up in Galveston. He loved the freedom his bicycle gave him to roam about the island. He would ride to school, to his numerous odd jobs, but most importantly he gave rides to the cute little girl he met in church when they were 12 years old, this little girl being his future bride, Martha Lou.
After a brief stay at Ball High School, Earl finished his high school education at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico. While there, Earl enjoyed both boxing and football. While boxing was fun, Earl excelled at football; so much so that he was offered a scholarship to the University of Colorado. Even though that offer was attractive to Earl, he was only interested in doing two things: being an Admiral or a Harbor Pilot, and since Annapolis was not knocking down his door, he decided to start his sea going career by going to sea for Standard Oil of New Jersey and later enlisting in the United States Navy.
While serving during the Korean War, Earl rose to the rank of First Class Petty Officer as a Quartermaster/Signalman. It was at the beginning of this time in the Navy that Earl and Martha Lou married and began their long life together full of love and devotion. They lived in San Diego until Earl’s Navy hitch was up, after that they moved back to Texas. Upon his arrival back to Texas Earl continued his life at sea by working for G&H Towing Company. Earl’s boat handling and leadership skills soon made him one of the youngest Captains in the G&H Fleet. This skillset led him to his ultimate goal, and in 1965 he was selected as a Deputy in the Houston Pilots Association.
Earl loved not only being a Houston Pilot; he loved being a State Commissioned Pilot. His career as a Pilot spanned 31 years, and in those years he dedicated himself not to take his Commission lightly. He served the Association as Boat Keeper and Presiding Officer during his tenure. He was often quoted that “This is the greatest job in the world.” Earl said that because he loved the work, but he really loved the time it gave him to be with his wife and family.
Earl was many things in his life: Veteran, Husband, Father, Friend, Mason, Rancher, Store Owner, Pig Farmer, Meat Packer…the list goes on and on, but one thing he said that always rang true was “You are never more than who you are” and who Earl was showed in the Life he lived, a life that was full and unforgettable. God Speed.
Earl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Lou; three children: son, David Goodwin and his wife Winnie of Madisonville, LA; daughter, Marti Goodwin of League City, TX; and son, Thomas Goodwin of League City, TX; five wonderful grandchildren: Zachary Goodwin of Jackson, MS, Josh Goodwin and his wife Lindsey of Covington, LA, Turner Goodwin and his wife Kelly of Charleston, SC, Marley Jordan and her husband Cole of Denver, CO, and Meranda Goodwin of Stillwater, OK; along with three great-grandsons: Hudson, Hayes and Cayden. He is also survived by his brother, Floyd Goodwin and wife Jackie of Lago Vista, TX, three nieces, one nephew and their families.
Pallbearers: Captains All…Joe Warfield, Ernie Reed, Bud Russell, Randy Rhoads, Ted Schendell, Steve Conway.
Visitation for Earl will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Tuesday, October 9, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550.
Services will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday October 10th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway Galveston, TX 77550. Graveside service will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Dr., Hitchcock, TX 77563.
The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in memory of Earl to:
Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Gift Processing Center, PO Box 98156, Washington, DC 20090-8156 https://www.calfarley.org; Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/houston; Pilot Association Endowed Scholarship,
Texas A&M University at Galveston, Attn: Development – Alice, P. O. Box 1675, Galveston, TX 77553-1675.
For gifts in memory of Earl, memorial checks should be made payable to Texas A&M Foundation, Please, enclose a note expressing your intent that these funds are to be added to the new Pilot Association Endowed Scholarship.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Earl’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
