Marsha Elizabeth Standridge

TIKI ISLAND—Marsha Elizabeth Standridge, 69, of Tiki Island, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Billie Marie Corolla

GALVESTON—Billie Marie Corolla, 82, of Galveston, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Vera Louise Campbell

GALVESTON—Vera Louise Campbell, age 95, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

John Warren Brown

TEXAS CITY—John Warren Brown, 86, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www. carnesfuneralhome.com

James Andre White

TEXAS CITY—James Andre White, 48, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

Lula Mae Burns

LA MARQUE—Lula Mae Burns, 58, departed this life on December 25, 2019, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Joyce Lee Jones

HITCHCOCK—Joyce Lee Jones, 86, departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Lucille Robinson

GALVESTON—Lucille Robinson, 71, departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Joseph Jones

HITCHCOCK—Joseph Jones, 83, received his call into eternal life on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Fred D. Henry

GALVESTON—Fred D. Henry passed away on December 28, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.

Emily Louise “Niki” Lopez Brouillard

GALVESTON—Emily Louise “Niki” Lopez Brouillard, 82, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Carlos Escobar Tamez

GALVESTON—Carlos Escobar Tamez, 68, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

James Lester Mason

DICKINSON—James Lester Mason, 67, departed this life on December 16, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription