Marsha Elizabeth Standridge
TIKI ISLAND—Marsha Elizabeth Standridge, 69, of Tiki Island, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Billie Marie Corolla
GALVESTON—Billie Marie Corolla, 82, of Galveston, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Vera Louise Campbell
GALVESTON—Vera Louise Campbell, age 95, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
John Warren Brown
TEXAS CITY—John Warren Brown, 86, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www. carnesfuneralhome.com
James Andre White
TEXAS CITY—James Andre White, 48, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Lula Mae Burns
LA MARQUE—Lula Mae Burns, 58, departed this life on December 25, 2019, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Joyce Lee Jones
HITCHCOCK—Joyce Lee Jones, 86, departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lucille Robinson
GALVESTON—Lucille Robinson, 71, departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Joseph Jones
HITCHCOCK—Joseph Jones, 83, received his call into eternal life on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Fred D. Henry
GALVESTON—Fred D. Henry passed away on December 28, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Emily Louise “Niki” Lopez Brouillard
GALVESTON—Emily Louise “Niki” Lopez Brouillard, 82, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Carlos Escobar Tamez
GALVESTON—Carlos Escobar Tamez, 68, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
James Lester Mason
DICKINSON—James Lester Mason, 67, departed this life on December 16, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
