GALVESTON—Carey Glenn Smith was born on September 24, 1950 in Monahans, Texas to Jason and Mary Lou Smith.
He passed away on February 15, 2021 at home with his family. Carey and his wife, Lou Ann, moved to Galveston in 2003. They enjoyed the "island lifestyle." His passion was sailing. He enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was retired from Exxon/Mobil and after retirement he also worked in automobile financing and for the Department of Health and Human Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jason and Mary Lou Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lou Ann Smith; brothers Marty (Linda) Smith and Jason (Vicki) Smith; sister Cindy (Joe) Flores; children Nathan (Kelly) Smith, Amber (Joe) Mallette, Joshua Smith, Travis Smith, Russell (Tiffani) Schwirtlich, Brooke (Bret) DiGiovanni; grandchildren Jared Kosser-Smith, Jack Houghton, Wyatt Schwirtlich, Jace Smith, Gunnar Smith and Caroline Schwirtlich.
Celebration of Carey's life will be held at 11AM - 1PM, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Bakfish Brewing Company, 1231 Broadway Street, Pearland, Texas 77581.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MD Anderson of Houston, Texas, or the charity of your choice in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.