Milligan
Mass for John W. Milligan will be held today at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St., Galveston under direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Erdos
Funeral service for Thomas Erdos will be held today at 4 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. Interment will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Manifold
Celebration of Life services for Robert Manifold will be held today at 6 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
Bocco
Funeral Mass for Tony Bocco will be celebrated today at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.