LEAGUE CITY — Elaine Brooke Leal was born on November 22, 1981 to her loving mother, Lydia Palos. She was 39 years old when she peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at home in League City with her mother and family at bedside.
Brooke's mother describes her to be the angel of her life who loved everyone she met. One of her favorite things to do was socialize with everyone, offering a friendly wave and "Hi!" to anyone who would pass by. Giving tight hugs and blowing kisses were also her signature ways of showing how friendly she was. Brooke could also be described as feisty. She was known to use her cane to let you know she meant business or to reach for a toy she wanted. Among her most cherished toys were her baby dolls. She always showed gentleness to her beloved babies; making sure to have them next to her every night.
Brooke was baptized at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church and graduated from Dickinson High School in 2004. Among her many accomplishments, earning her Gator jacket and participating in the Special Olympics for several years were just two examples of how determined and capable she was.
Brooke is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. Asencion and Mrs. Antonia Barajaz. She is survived by her parents, Mrs. Lydia and Mr. Antonio Palos; her sister, Nicole and wife Natalie Palos; her sister, Tracy and husband Sidney Shaffer; nephew, Patrick Shaffer; nieces, Charlie and Monroe Shaffer; uncle, Leonard and wife Sofie Barajaz; uncle, Donnie and wife Linda Barajaz; aunt, Linda and husband Gaston Rangel; and numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.
Brooke's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 4, at Crowder Funeral Home in League City. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 5, at Crowder Funeral Home in League City. Interment will be held at a later date at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Brooke's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
