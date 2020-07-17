Arnold Noel Jones went peacefully into the arms of his Creator at 12:34 pm on July 12, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Arnold’s life will be held in Galveston at a later date.
Arnold was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on October 31, 1950 to Noel G. Jones and Margaret A. Jones. Arnold and Rosemarie Valdez were married on March 23, 2000 at University Baptist Church in Galveston.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie (Ging) Jones, Megan Noel Jones, daughter, Geoffrey Wingfield (Karleen), step-son, sisters Patricia Stanford (Bill), Peggy Jones (David), Pamela Beckham, and Penny Vest (John).
Arnold’s family would like to thank Dr. Celyne Bueno-Hume and the medical, nursing and auxiliary staff of MD Anderson Cancer Center for the compassionate care Arnold received during his illness and also to thank Tricia Kinnard, Director, Stacy Smith, RN, and Joy Wells, of Anchor Hospice of Houston.
Arnold was a member of Coastal Community Church in Galveston. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at discovercoastal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.