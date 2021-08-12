GALVESTON, TX — Eula Mae Feast was born in Centerville Mississippi to Ida Beatrice Stewart and John Stewart on November 11, 1937. She was a Servant Leader/Usher and served her Pastor- Rev. Norris Burkley Sr. and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church faithfully for over forty years. She passed away on August 8, 2021.
She gave birth to one amazing daughter, Dr. Judy (Enola) Day. She was the second to the youngest child. Her brothers and sisters include, Willie, Ralph, David, John, Gladys, Cornelia , Velma, Eunice, Ophelia, Mary, Rosa Lee and Jennie. She has three grandchildren and three great grand children: Corey Allen(Tory, Charity, Dominion), Quincy Jackson, and Taj Jackson. And her Goddaughter Yalanda White and Godson John Denorse Florence Jr.
Eula made her home in Galveston, Texas for over 60 years. She had nieces and nephews in the surrounding area. They include: Denise Williams, Linda White, Evelyn Hughes, Nickcole Byrd, Ericka Kinlaw, Marilyn Francis, Nicksandra Hall, and Herbert Christopher Wallace. And a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from Texas and Louisiana. She also had a long time and devoted friend, L.C. Feast.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.