TEXAS CITY — Earl Ray Brannon of Texas City passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 95. He was born on June 4, 1926, in Richland, Texas, to J.O. and Willie Brannon. Ray loved spending time with and bragging on his two beautiful granddaughters, one handsome grandson and one great granddaughter. He enjoyed being around family and friends. Because of his amazing memory he loved telling story after story to anyone who would listen. He especially loved playing with his weekly bridge group at the local Denny's.
Ray graduated from Mildred High School and later played football at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. He served in the Philippines during WWII. While in the Philippines, he was the punter for the Pacific Air Service Command Flyers football team.
Ray was a faithful member of the Mainland Church of Christ, and before that the Seventh Street Church of Christ in Texas City. He held many servant roles, including deacon and treasurer for the church. He started the Joy Bus program at Seventh Street that picked up children every Sunday for worship service and drove the bus for many years. Ray played a key role in the merging of two congregations and the building of the Mainland Church.
Ray retired from Amoco Chemical in Texas City in 1983 after 39 years. Because of his love of anything sports, he was a football referee, basketball referee and softball umpire for over 20 years, and was even inducted into the Southwest Football Official Hall of Fame. He continued to work the chain at high school football games until he was 80 years old.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joy Hampton Brannon. He is survived by his son Barry Ray Brannon and wife Donita Rygaard Brannon, of Texas City, his daughter Karrie Ann Brannon Adams and husband Jeffrey Alan Adams of League City, his precious grandchildren Shelby Ann Adams Williamson and husband Alex Williamson of Texas City, Kelsey LeGendre Adams of League City, Nick Wayne Ward and wife Lindsey Roig Ward and his great granddaughter Emily Ward of Dickinson.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions in Ray's honor to the Galveston Island Meals on Wheels (2805 53rd Street, Galveston).
A graveside funeral service will be at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Wednesday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m.
