Slawson
Funeral services for Randalle Slawson will be held today at 10:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Rodriguez, Jr.
Funeral services for Jake Rodriguez, Jr. will be held today at 4:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.