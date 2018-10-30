Judith B. Langford

Judith “Judy” B. Langford, 67, passed away September 30, 2018, in Houston, Texas.
Judy was born July 21, 1951, in Shreveport, LA. Her family relocated to Houston, Texas in 1965 where she would graduate from Spring Woods High School in 1969. Judy attended the University of Texas, and University of Houston at Clear Lake. She received an Associated Degree from Community College of the Mainland. Judy was a homemaker where she was an active parent for her two sons, Christopher Todd Langford and Garrett James Langford. She followed and supported their pursuits in music, sports, and scouting. Her favorite hobbies were reading, bass fishing, genealogy, and was an avid Astros fan. The greatest joys in her life were her two sons and her two grandsons.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, John Johnson Butler III. Judy is survived by her mother Elsie S. Butler of Jasper, Texas and her two sons Christopher “Chris” T. Langford (Aimee Tavares) of Arlington, Virginia, Garrett “Gary” J. Langford (Amanda) of Mesquite, Texas; brother John “Johnny” Butler (Jackie) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; two nieces, Erika A. Butler of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brittney G. Blakely (David) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Mason R. Langford of Arlington, Virginia and Thomas “Tommy” J. Langford of Mesquite, Texas; and one great-nephew Cody Conder of Weatherford, Texas and two great-nieces, Jordan & Taylor Blakey of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mesquite Social Services, http://www.mesquitesocialservices.org/.
Condolences and memories can be shared on Judy’s online guestbook at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/Judy-Langford/
